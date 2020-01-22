Arthur Charles Erickson “Chuck” passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on Jan 18, 2020 at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona, WI. He was 82 years old. Chuck was born on Nov. 10th, 1937 in Superior, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, sister Jeanine Morgan, his mother, Esther Erickson, and father, Art Erickson.
Chuck grew up in Superior, WI. He attended Superior East High School where he was a “star” basketball player. Or as the newspapers used to say, “the cager”. Chuck attended UW-Superior where he met his future wife, Joanne, and also completed a bachelor’s degree in history education. Chuck was hired as a history teacher and basketball coach shortly after graduating from UW-Superior. He also played basketball at UW-Superior. He went on to complete his master’s degree at UW-Madison. He spent his last 25 years teaching at Eau Claire North High School. Joanne and Chuck were married in Iron River, WI. Chuck and Joanne raised their three children in Eau Claire, WI.
Chuck was known for his warmth and kindness towards everyone he met. He had a gift for making everyone feel good about themselves. Anyone who has ever spent time with him tells us how much of a positive difference he has made in their life. Chuck loved being physically active; he enjoyed tennis, handball, bike riding, cross country skiing, running and walking. Chuck was an avid reader and a seeker of knowledge. Chuck focused his life on taking care of his family. His family always came first to him. Whether it was taking kids to sports practice, attending church, shopping with his wife, or just being present, he was always there for his family.
Chuck is survived in death by his three children; Mike Erickson (Faith), Chad Erickson (Stephanie), Leigh Lorge (Todd) and his grandchildren; Casey, Lexi, Nick, Ben, Payton, Cooper, Bennett, Bergen, Brekin, and great grandson Winston.
Our family would like to thank the Oak Gardens staff for their love and care of Chuck. They would also like to thank his good friends who shared his journey with him and were always by his side.
Memorials for Chuck can be made to L.E. Phillips Public Library, https://www.ecpubliclibrary.info/give/, or The Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/donate.
Memorial Service will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 9 am until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.