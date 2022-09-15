Arthur Duane Hanold, also known as “the Silver Dollar Man,” peacefully slipped the surly bonds of earth on September 3, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born on October 18, 1939, in Stanley, Wisconsin, to Arthur J and Kathyrn Hanold. On July 15, 1967, he married Linda Biesterveld in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and they spent 55 years building their life together.

After serving in the US Air Force, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1971with a BBA. He worked for Diversey Chemicals in Chippewa Falls for 11 years before starting his own manufacturing business, AdHan, Inc., which he owned for 24 years. He developed a love of flying when he joined the Chippewa Viking Flying Club in 1975, got his private pilots license and his instrument rating. He later learned how to fly a helicopter and you could often see him flying overhead in his R 22 and later his Bell 47 helicopters.

