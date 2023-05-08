HedmanmCrop ObitPhoto.jpg

Arthur James Hedman “Jim”, was born Feb. 18, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN. He passed away on May 3rd, 2023 after a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by; father, Arthur Hedman, mother, Belle Hedman (LaFayette), and sister, Jean Hecht (Hedman).

