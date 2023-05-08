Arthur James Hedman “Jim”, was born Feb. 18, 1942 in Minneapolis, MN. He passed away on May 3rd, 2023 after a brief illness.
He is preceded in death by; father, Arthur Hedman, mother, Belle Hedman (LaFayette), and sister, Jean Hecht (Hedman).
He is survived by; wife, Roberta (Rosenau), son, James (Aileen) Laing, daughter, Veronica (John) Meyer, sister, Judy (Charles) Golla, brother-in-law, Robert Hecht, Sr., grandsons, Callum Laing and Zachary Meyer, many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Jim graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul, MN. He continued his education at Mankato State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. From there, his adventures took him to San Antonio, TX to join the Air Force. After his 4 years as a Senior Airman, he returned to St Paul where he lived & worked for the State of MN for many years. Upon his retirement, he & his wife of 39 years, moved to Eau Claire, WI.
He was a musician, sportsman, huntsman, outdoorsman, equestrian, and jack of all trades. There was no task too big or too small that Jim couldn’t tackle — he was the first to show up & the last to leave. Because of his love of horses, he enjoyed spending time with those who shared his same passion at the Eau Claire Bit & Spur Club. Jim will be missed by all that knew him.
A memorial service will be held for Jim at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, 1405 N Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire on Thursday, May 11 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. A graveside service to be held at Rest Haven Cemetery, 5750 Old Town Hall Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Luncheon to follow the graveside service, to be held at: Westgate Sportsman’s Club, 4909 Sportsmans Dr., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Memorials preferred to The Eau Claire Bit & Spur Club, 2809 E. Hamilton, Box 189, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Jim’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
