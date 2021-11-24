Arthur M. Knudtson, age 88, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Arthur was born on April 12, 1933, to the late Selmer O. Knudtson and Bernice H. (Nelson) Knudtson in Eau Claire, WI. He married Florence Rombalski on November 22, 1954. Arthur was proud of his work history telling stories of his bagging groceries at the Eau Claire Co-op, welding at A&O Smith in Moline, and retiring in 1995 after serving 37 years at the paper mill Pope & Talbot where he worked in the printing and diaper departments and provided years of service as the Steward of their local union 42. We also want to thank him for his service in the Army during the Korean War.
Arthur enjoyed the outdoors hunting, fishing, and golfing. He played cards with family and friends. Enjoyed reading the newspaper with his morning cup of coffee and completed the daily search a word. For the last two years a day has not gone by that he has not enjoyed working on a 500-1500 piece puzzle at the kitchen table inviting family to join him. He was a man of faith and family, always on the move, loved crafting, and telling jokes (remember the chocolate peanuts?).
Arthur is survived by his 2 daughters; Beverly (Robert) Rasmussen and Kathryn (Troy) Patrow, both of Eau Claire; grandchildren Shannon, Kelly, Cari, Dawn, and Thomas; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great-great-children; brother Edward Knudtson; sister Ione Anderson; and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Florence; children, Jerry, Steven, and Janet; and 4 sisters.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 12:00 PM followed by a luncheon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and run until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations\memorials be made to St. Jude’s, Arthur’s preferred charity.
For those concerned about Covid, the services will be lived streamed on the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. Also, if you’re worried about being indoors, you are invited to join us outside at the Sacred Heart Cemetery for the military honors and burial which will be held at 2:15 PM on November 30, 2021.