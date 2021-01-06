Arthur McMillion, 88, of Altoona, WI passed away December 25, 2020 of natural causes with his wife Ruth and daughter Beth at his side at Mayo Clinic Health Systems — Eau Claire, WI. He was born in Crandon, WI May 6, 1932 to Arthur and Ruth McMillion. After graduating from Crandon High School, he served in the U.S. Navy, then received his BA degree from UW Stevens Point and an MA from UW Madison and Milwaukee.
He taught English and coached debate and forensics at West Bend, Janesville and Eau Claire Memorial High Schools. During his years of coaching debate and forensics he had over 100 students earn state championships and advance to national competition where some became national champions. Through these achievements he was named to the National Speech and Debate Association Hall of Fame. In 1985 he was responsible for bringing the National Debate and Forensic tournament to Eau Claire. After retiring from Memorial High School, he taught briefly at UW Eau Claire.
After leaving teaching he and his wife resided in Pensacola, Florida for 10 years then moved to Springfield, Missouri for 11 years before moving back to Eau Claire.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ruth of Altoona, WI, daughter Beth (John) Johnson of Fall Creek, WI, daughter in law Barbara McMillion of Milton, FL, brother in law Russell Beck of Oshkosh WI, sister in law Carolyn (Bill) Birdsell of DesMoines, IA, brother in law Robert (Priscilla) Johnston of Sun City, AZ, grandchildren Ryan Johnson of Fall Creek, Tanner Johnson of Altoona WI, Amie (Brad) Filbert, and Melissa (Adam) Floyd both of Pace FL, Mike McMillion of Milton FL, and Tom (Mikala) McMillion of Pensacola FL, and great grandchildren Nate, Jonathan and Claire Filbert, Rhett and Luke Floyd, Jack McMillion, Huxley Johnson and Paxton Johnson.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary McMillion, son Mike A. McMillion, sister and brother in law Hazel & Roger Lindell, sister Lorraine Beck, and great granddaughter Margaret Filbert.
A private service for the family will be held at Crandon, WI at the time of burial. Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.