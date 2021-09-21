Arthur “Butch” D. Sime, 84 of the Town of Colburn, Chippewa County passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 12th, 2021.
Butch was born on May 1st, 1937 the son of George and Arla (Moore) Sime in the Town of Colburn. He grew up in the Town of Colburn where he attended the Huron Grade School, he then attended and graduated from Cornell High School in 1955.
Arthur Duane Sime was married to Alice May Brown on September 22nd, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church on the yellow river.
Following marriage they lived in Cornell and later moved to the farm in the Town of Colburn.
Butch owned his own Mobile Service Station in the mid 1960’s and Milltown Service Station in the early 1970’s in Cornell and later became a Salesman for new Chevrolet’s, used vehicles and Ski-doo snowmobiles at Tom’s Sales and Service in Cornell.
Butch served on the Board of Directors for Chippewa Valley Electric Co-op for 30 years and also as the Town Chairman for the Town of Colburn for several years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cribbage, the coffee clutch at Tom’s Sales and Service and watching the Brewers.
Butch is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice Sime; children Christy Weck, Peter Sime and Steve (Carmyn) Sime; grandchildren Andrew Stoker, Caitlin Sime and Brody Sime; brothers Ronald, Robert, Larry, Russell, Mike and Nelson “Pat” Sime; sisters Karen Kimball, Kathie Gingras and Debra Sime. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Arla Sime; a sister Dorothy Stees and
a brother Charles Sime.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, September 25th, 2021 at Our Saviors
Lutheran Church in Cornell, WI. with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of service Saturday morning at the Church.
Inurnment will be at the Yellow River Cemetery, Town of Colburn at 2:30PM on Saturday.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Cornell, WI.