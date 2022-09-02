Arvilla “Vi” Arlene Behling, age 88, of Menomonie, WI, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Eau Claire, WI, to Elmer and Amalia “Molly” (Thiel) Bahr. On June 16, 1954, Arvilla married Lloyd Behling. Together they farmed most of their lives on the Behling family farm on County Rd. F, in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co., WI.
Vi was a long-time member of Peace Lutheran Church. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Vi is survived by her children, Peggy (John) Hughes, Gary (Teresa) Behling, Daniel (Julie) Behling and Tom (Mary) Behling, Amy (Chris) Belvo; grandchildren, Nora (Joe) Czerniecki, Kathryn (Jessie) Simms, Arlene (Dan) Johnson, Angie Behling, Samantha Behling, Patrick (Ashley) Behling, Caitlyn Behling and Emily Behling, Nathan Belvo and Molly Belvo; great-grandchildren, Fiona, Elaina, Connor, Amber, Bailey, Shane, and Brianna. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia Styles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd, and other relatives.
Arvilla’s family would like to give a special thank you to the crew at The Neighbors of Dunn County for taking good care of their mother.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the service at noon. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co., WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.