Arvilla “Vi” Arlene Behling, age 88, of Menomonie, WI, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Eau Claire, WI, to Elmer and Amalia “Molly” (Thiel) Bahr. On June 16, 1954, Arvilla married Lloyd Behling. Together they farmed most of their lives on the Behling family farm on County Rd. F, in the Town of Sherman, Dunn Co., WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Arvilla Behling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you