Arvis E. Crump, 83, of Osseo, passed away due to a sudden illness on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. She was surrounded by loved ones and in the care of Heartland Hospice.
Arvis was born July 23, 1937, in Arcadia, the only child of Oscar and Amanda (Anderson) Moe. She was raised in the Whitehall area where she attended Irvin Coulee Country School and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1955. Arvis attended nursing school at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, and for the next 56 years had worked as a registered nurse at the Osseo Nursing Home, Clairemont Nursing Home in Eau Claire, and retired in 2012 after working several years at the Augusta Area Nursing Home.
Arvis was united in marriage to Kenneth “Bud” Crump on Oct. 27, 1962, at Fagernes Lutheran Church, rural Blair. The couple lived most of their married life in Osseo.
Arvis will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Karl and Amy Crump of Roseville, MN, Paul and Susan Crump of Madison; 2 grandchildren, Julia Crump and Andrew Cepress. Arvis was reunited in heaven with her parents, and loving husband Bud who passed away on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Osseo Community Church, W15549 Gilbert Road, Osseo, with Pastor Larry Hoekstra officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .