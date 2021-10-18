Ashton James Reynolds, age 2, from Fall Creek, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Ashton was born March 5, 2019, to Bailey Allman (Fall Creek) and Austin Reynolds (Altoona). Along with his parents, Ashton is also survived by his younger brother Braxton Reynolds (Fall Creek), grandparents Jeremy and Lace Zuege (Fall Creek), Angela Hazard (Eau Claire) and Mike Hazard (Augusta), aunt Callie Zuege (Fall Creek), uncles Cole Zuege (Fall Creek), Mitchell, Kreedyn and Michael Hazard (Augusta), great-grandparents Brian and Nancy Dupee (Arpin), Rebecca Kappus (Altoona) and Keith (Marian) Reynolds (Lakeville, MN). Ashton was well loved by many more family and friends; and he was welcomed home by many open and loving arms.
Ashton was a caring, loving and helpful little boy. He left a big impact on everyone that he met. Ashton loved spending his days with his little brother whether they played outside on their ride-on toys, running around the yard playing with their dogs or discovering new things and getting into mischief. Ashton loved helping out with many different things whether it be taking care of his little brother, cleaning up and doing different tasks inside the house or outside. He also enjoyed working on his many different vehicles and anything else he could get his hands on. Ashton also had a strong love for animals, as throughout his time he became best friends with many different dogs that he loved cuddling and playing with. Ashton loved just about any animal that he could get his hand on. The biggest highlight of his days was taking care of his little brother, spending time with his family and his puppies. Ashton will forever be missed by everyone that had the amazing opportunity to know him.
Service will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 3-6 PM at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI, followed by a meal at another location.
