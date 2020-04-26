Aubrey T. (Ole) Olson, of Fall Creek passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital at the age of 87.
Ole was born on April 18, 1933 to Oscar (Tennie) and Caroline (Stair) Olson in La Crosse, WI. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1951 where he excelled in baseball. After graduating, Ole joined the Marine Corps with his best friend Delmer Dahl and served in the Korean war 1952-1953.
On September 15, 1956 he married Caroline Diehn in Hixton, WI. Together they raised six children; Julie, Mark, Kevin, Jeff, Crystal and Sheila.
Ole retired from the Chicago Northwestern Railroad in 1995. He was the Softball Umpire and Chief in Eau Claire and also the WI State ASA Commissioner. Ole was a charter member of the Mitchel Redcloud, Jr. Detachment 1363 of the Marine Corps league. He was also a past recipient of the Department of WI Marine Corps league Marine of the Year.
After retirement, Ole enjoyed traveling and relaxing at home watching nature from the sun room with his furry companion, Muffin.
Ole is survived by his children, Mark (Lori), Kevin (Paula), Jeff (Chrissie), Crystal, Sheila (Troy), and Son-in-law Fred Keyes; grandchildren, Nadiehn, Connie, Amanda, Ashley O., Jamie, Alicia, Jessica, Samantha, Jennifer, Ashley I., Austin; 6 great-grandchildren; niece, Lynn; and numerous other family and friends.
Ole was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Caroline and her parents; sister, Dolores; daughter, Julie.
A private burial service will be held for immediate family. Aubrey will be laid to rest next to his wife Caroline at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of River Pines for the loving care they provided to our dad during his stay.
Condolences can be mailed to: Crystal Olson, S1605 Rockie Road, Fall Creek, WI 54742
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.