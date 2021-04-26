Audley “Lolly” DeRusha, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Grace Woodlands Skilled Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI. Lolly was born on December 9th, 1933 in Red Wing, MN to Clifton and Sophie (Tollison) Evans.
Lolly married Clifford DeRusha in Eau Claire, WI on November 12th, 1954 at Assembly of God Church, Eau Claire, WI. Lolly worked for many years as a bookkeeper for businesses in the Eau Claire area. Lolly attended Assembly of God Church in Eau Claire and enjoyed coaching the Bible Quiz team. In her spare time, Lolly enjoyed watching Westerns, putting together jigsaw puzzles, knitting and crocheting and chocolate treats.
Lolly is survived by four sons: Mark (Tracy) DeRusha of Elk Mound, WI: Bruce (Jolene) DeRusha of Renton, WA; Matthew (Pam) DeRusha of Spokane, WA; and Barry DeRusha of Elmwood, WI; fifteen grandchildren (their spouses and significant others) and twenty-one great grandchildren. Lolly is also survived by two brothers John and Tom Evans and three sisters Vivian Mohr, La Donne Bock and Pam (Tom) Hagen; and many nieces and nephews.
Lolly was preceded in death by her husband Clifford on February 13th, 1995; her daughter Jeanette “Gigi” (Todd) Davis on July 1st, 2013; her parents and brother Jerry Evans.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com