Audrey Vivian Brunzlick age 88, passed away September 15, 2021 peacefully at home with hospice care.
Audrey was born on November 20, 1932 at home in the town of Sumner, Trempealeau County, WI to Frederick and Julia(Bringsosen) Sielaff.
She attended the country schools, Tracy Valley and Kings Valley. She was baptized and confirmed at Kings Valley Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lincoln Hill High School in Osseo in 1950 and kept in touch with many of her classmates throughout her life.
After graduation she went to work at Dickinsen Insurance Agency in Augusta. On May 9, 1953 she married Richard Brunzlick and they lived in Augusta, where they started and ran a trucking business for 40 years. They raised two children, Larry and Donna, and enjoyed participating in the school activities and community. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and served on the church council and the women of the ELCA. She taught Sunday school and Bible school. She also served on the Dairyland conference board. She was a 4-H leader for over 10 years and a Cub Scout leader.
She was a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs for over 50 years, serving on the boards of the Augusta women’s club, the GFWC ninth District and the WI-GFWC. She later joined the Eagle Point Women’s Club. Audrey served on the Augusta Area Nursing Home board and the Augusta Cemetery board.
Richard died on January 19, 1991, and in 1992 she sold the trucking business to Ron and Sue Troxel. She then moved to Altoona. She married Robert McFaul on May 14,1994. The couple moved to their home on Lake Altoona and wintered in Florida for about 16 years and later moved to Eau Claire.
Audrey enjoyed music, dancing, quilting, sewing, and baking. She started golfing at the age of 60 and managed to score a hole-in-one on February 29, 2008 in Florida. She enjoyed entertaining friends and relatives and frequently hosted many large celebrations. She liked to travel, visiting all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Audrey has four grandchildren that she loved dearly, and enjoyed watching all the sports and activities that they participated in.
She is survived by her son Larry (Sharon) Brunzlick of Antigo, Wisconsin; granddaughter Cadence Brunzlick of Caldwell Idaho; daughter Donna (Mike) Meade of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; grandchildren Brad (Stacey) Meade of Maplewood, Minnesota, Bryce Meade (Hailey Dick) of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Maureen (Logan) Graves of Mazeppa, Minnesota; and sister Ione Magadanz; sisters-in-law Elinor Schultz, Doris Gitzlaff, June Finch; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husbands Richard and Robert, brothers Willis and Roderick (Marge), sisters Elaine Dodge (Ervin), Lucille Johnson (Dean), Sonja Wright (Jim), and an infant sister, and brother-in-law’s Robert Gitzlaff, Dan Finch, Ken Schultz, and Donald Magadanz.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. A luncheon will be held at the Augusta Lion’s Hall.
Memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, or to the charity of your choice.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .