Audrey M. Dreger, age 94, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at her home. She was born May 5, 1925 in the Town of Auburn to Arthur and Beryl (Boughton) Waterhouse. She married Harvey A. Dreger on May 12, 1943 in Bloomer. Harvey and Audrey rented farms until they bought their own farm near Colfax. In addition to being a farm wife and raising their three children, Audrey found time for many other endeavors. She cleaned at the 18 Mile Creek School, worked in the Colfax School kitchen, and also worked at Seeds and Stuff. She was the treasurer of Esther Circle, was a member of the church prayer chain and was active in the Town of Howard Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed mowing, gardening, riding on the gator while looking over the land and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Arthur and Beryl; husband of 74 years: Harvey; brother: Willard Waterhouse; sisters: Evelyn Berg and Gladys Bowers; grandchildren: Christie and James; daughter-in-law: Petra Dreger.
She is survived by her sons: Raymond Dreger of Colfax and Ronald (Sandra) Dreger of Hallie; daughter: Donna (Fran) Fedie of Mondovi; six grandchildren: Randy, Jeremy, Eric (Jean) Dreger, John (Amy), Tim (Elizabeth) Fedie, Jennifer (Nate) Quist; ten great-grandchildren: Daniel, Andrea Mae and Emily Mae Quist (named after great-grandma), William, Grant and Rose Fedie, Harrison Harvey and Lincoln Fedie, Tara (Michael) Kaufman, Krystal Dreger; four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Colfax Lutheran Church with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. There will be a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Interment will be in the Marquardt Cemetery.