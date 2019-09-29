Audrey Erickson, age 89, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation after a long, painful struggle with cancer. She was born in Eau Claire on April 8, 1930, to the late Ellsworth and Esther (Smith) Peterson.
Audrey was a voracious reader and a literacy volunteer. She loved nature, particularly birds, and was an avid walker. She worked as a teaching assistant and later as a postal worker. After retiring from the USPS, she worked for the Senior Aide Program, often receiving certificates of appreciation and achievement. As a dedicated volunteer, she served the United Way and the American Red Cross. Audrey was a knitting wizard and knit hundreds of pairs of mittens each year and donated them to various charities.
She is survived by her children Peggy (Dave) Wrzesinski, Timothy, Mary, David, and Sarah Erickson; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings Elaine Modl, Ellsworth Peterson, Richard (Deborah) Peterson, and Barbara (Leroy) Rosman.
Audrey was preceded in death by her sisters, Eunice Brusen, Jeanne Luckman, Connie Heintz, and Patricia and Irene Peterson; and her brothers, Barry, Larry, and Charles Peterson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI (behind Charter Spectrum) with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., with lunch following the service. A private interment will take place in Osseo Cemetery at a later date.
Gifts in memory of Audrey will provide critical support for Mayo Clinic Hospice of Eau Claire, a nonprofit that provides home-based, family-centered care for the terminally ill. Please mail donations to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Make checks payable to MCHS-NWWI Hospice.
