Audrey L. Feiler, age 94, of Elmwood, passed away on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood, surrounded by her loving family.
Audrey was born June 18, 1926 in Salem Township, Pierce County. She was the daughter of Walter and Florence (Walsingham) Campbell. At the age of five, the family moved to Elmwood. In 1940, the family moved to a farm near Menomonie, where Audrey attended three years of high school in Menomonie. The family moved back to Elmwood and Audrey graduated from Elmwood High School in 1944.
In July of 1944, Audrey joined the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Audrey married the love of her life, Stanley Feiler, on July 22, 1947 at the Elmwood United Methodist Church. To this union four children were born.
Audrey did some private duty nursing, worked in the Elmwood Pharmacy and the Plum City Hospital. In October of 1973 she started working at the Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home where she worked for over nineteen years doing what she loved.
Audrey and Stanley spent seven years in the winter months in Texas and Florida. She loved to sew, bowl, snowmobiling, traveling, dancing with Stanley, spending time at their cabin in Barnes and spending time their family.
Audrey is survived by her children, Scott (Debra) of Elmwood, Sandra Thompson of Spring Valley, Susan (Dan) Pelzel and Sheryl (Scott) Kendall, both of Elmwood; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson; a step sister, Carol McNamara of Winchester, VA; brother-in-law, Larry Feiler of Menomonie, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Stanley in 2012; a son-in-law, Neil Thompson; her sister, Shirley (Floyd) Helgeson and a step brother, Robert (Elaine) Stein.
Due to Covid 19, Private family services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday February 6, 2021 at the Elmwood United Methodist with Rev. Michael Weaver officiating. The Memorial services will be Livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/fH6m3qp10YM
Burial and a Celebration of Life for Audrey will be held at a later date.
