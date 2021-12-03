Audrey Ann Gallagher passed into her eternal home in heaven, Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Audrey was born on April 27, 1933 to Daniel and Ione (O’Mara) LaBlanc. She grew up and remained in EC her entire life. Audrey was a caregiver. She had such a compassionate heart. She worked at various jobs throughout her life; Uniroyal, the YMCA, the State of WI and ended her career taking care of others, at area group homes, well into her 70s!
Audrey married James “Marty” Gallagher in 1953. And to that union, they had four children. They later divorced.
Audrey loved her family and extended family. She would do whatever she could to always help others. Her circle of friends was very wide. She was very social and loved to ‘do coffee’, talk, laugh and spend time with others. She enjoyed playing cards, music, word puzzles, Monday movie night with the Walters and reading her bible. She loved road trips to view the Fall leaves, visit friends, and an occasional mother/daughter get away. It brought her great joy chatting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She loved the Lord. She wanted everyone to know Him and have a personal relationship with Him. She was a prayer warrior. Always praying for her family and those in need. She loved her church family at Harvestime church. She thought the world of ‘Father” Kim his wife, Jenny.
Audrey is survived by her brother, Ron (Norma) LaBlanc of New Mexico; children, “daugh daugh” Shelly (Jack) Schulte of Eau Claire; son, Jon (Valerie) Gallagher of Augusta, ME; daughter-in-law, Carri Gallagher of Spooner, WI; grandchildren, Cole Gallagher of San Diego, CA, Shaun and Emily Gallagher of Augusta, ME; special niece, Andi Walters and her family (Rick, Michaela, Emma and Jesse), nephew, Dan Shelton and his family (Alyssa and Alexa Shelton); niece, Marie Rude (Joe’s daughter), the Figlmiller family and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and special friends; Renee, Cheryl , Dixie, Betty, Shirley, Nicki, and all her card playing friends at the Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Pamela; beloved son, Jim; sister, Patty Shelton; nephew, Joe Shelton; and many special friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:15 AM, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Harvestime Church, 3625 Southwind Dr. in Eau Claire. Visitation will begin at 9 AM, on Tuesday at the church. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with arrangements.
