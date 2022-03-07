Audrey Joyce Graske died in her sleep at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born February 17th, 1929, in Menomonie, WI to Otto and Mary (Panck) Prim.
Audrey had many hobbies, including knitting, crafts and sewing. She worked at many places throughout her life. On April 3, 1948, she married her sweetheart, LaVerne Graske.
Audrey is survived by two children, Bob (Carol) Graske of Hager City, WI, Julie Webb of Eau Claire, WI; four grandchildren, Mark Graske, Monica Graske (Ryan Anderson), LaDonna (Jamie) DeLorme, Joe (Sunny) Webb.
She is preceded in death by her husband LaVerne; her parents; four sisters, Ruth (Jim) Neverdahl, Norma (Mack) Bisson Verlinder, Mary (Harland) Scheel and Jeanette (Ken) Drake and six brothers, Louis (Edna), Lester, Paul (Virginia), Robert (Shorty), James (Mabel) Prim, Otto Tarz (Jane); Aunt Anna (Herman) Michaels; cousins that were like siblings, Margaret (Walter) Herrem, Irene (Elvis) Funk, Bea (Einer) Lund, Doris (Alfred) Ida; and son in law Dave Webb.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co., WI.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Irvine Park Zoo in memory of Audrey.