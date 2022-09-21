Audrey C. Harnisch, 80, of Osseo, WI, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI, while surrounded by her beloved family. Audrey was born on May 17, 1942, to Clarence and Anna Marie (Mary) Swaim at home on the family farm in Pleasantville, WI. Audrey loved growing up on the farm. She fondly recalled milking cows by hand, dressing up litters of kittens, fishing in the creek and cooking for the threshing crews.

Audrey graduated from Whitehall High School in 1960. During her senior year in high school, Audrey helped out in the high school office. Upon graduating, she was immediately hired by the School District of Whitehall as a secretary.

