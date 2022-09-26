Audrey Elaine Henning, 86, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away September 15th, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She was born September 1st, 1936, to Marvin “Mike” and Viola (Klueckman) Garton.
She met the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Henning, after graduating from Eau Claire Senior High in 1954, while working at her first job. They were married April 6th, 1957, at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire, WI. She started work the day after graduation at Eau Claire Co-op Oil Company and worked there until 1966. She returned to work for the company in their credit union from 1972 to 1979. She then joined the Mental Health Association as a secretary from 1980 – 1992 and Executive Director from 1992 – 2004. During this time, she also was a bookkeeper for her husband’s business B-Line Service and Arrow Yellow Taxi Company. She spent many years serving as a Campfire girl then later as a Campfire Leader for both her troop and her daughter’s troop.
Audrey was a life-long member of First Congregational Church. She was loving, kind, and a passionate caretaker, never hesitating to drop what she was doing to help someone in need. She strongly believed in serving her community in whatever way she could. Over the years she served on many committees and service organizations and aided school functions and fundraisers. She also enjoyed hosting and attending social gatherings for family and friends, from card clubs to Friday fish fries to polka dances to having a cup of coffee while visiting friends. She also helped organize every class reunion including her 65th in 2019. Audrey was a proud mom and grandma as she loved supporting and attending any event that was involving her children or grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Michael) Ohms; her son, John (Amy Spindler) Henning; five grandchildren, Deverick (Susan) Ohms, Davin (Brittany) Ohms, Drew (Adrianna) Ohms, Derica (Tanner Bakken) Ohms, and Donavon Ohms; great-grandson, Henry; several sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews; best friend since kindergarten, Marie Bichsel; and her constant companion dog, Brandi.
Audrey was proceeded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Henning; parents, Marvin “Mike” and Viola Garton; sisters, Sharon Delaney and Shirley Garton; many aunts and uncles; and a niece, Bridgett Delaney.
The Celebration of Life for Audrey will be held on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at First Congregational Church, 310 Broadway St., in Eau Claire, a luncheon and fellowship will follow services.
Memorials can be made in Audrey’s name to First Congregational Church, The Eau Claire County Humane Association or the Feed My People Food Bank.
