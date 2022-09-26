Audrey Elaine Henning, 86, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away September 15th, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She was born September 1st, 1936, to Marvin “Mike” and Viola (Klueckman) Garton.

She met the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Henning, after graduating from Eau Claire Senior High in 1954, while working at her first job. They were married April 6th, 1957, at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire, WI. She started work the day after graduation at Eau Claire Co-op Oil Company and worked there until 1966. She returned to work for the company in their credit union from 1972 to 1979. She then joined the Mental Health Association as a secretary from 1980 – 1992 and Executive Director from 1992 – 2004. During this time, she also was a bookkeeper for her husband’s business B-Line Service and Arrow Yellow Taxi Company. She spent many years serving as a Campfire girl then later as a Campfire Leader for both her troop and her daughter’s troop.

