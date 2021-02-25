Audrey B. Kitchens passed away peacefully at Wissota Regional Vent Center after a long battle with COPD. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Louis Bringman and Elsie Bringman.
Audrey is survived by husband Randall Kitchens, daughter Stacy Johnson (Elk Mound), Ty Kitchens (Texas), Crystal Loftis (California), James Marshbank (California), her grandchildren, Carissa Bastian (Eau Claire), Joseph Johnson (Eau Claire), Alyssa Johnson (Onalaska), Kiley Kitchens (Texas), Lena Loftis (California), and 3 great granddaughters, Hailey Bastian, Elianah Swanson, Bella Kolve and her sisters Kathy Colussi (New Jersey) and Patti Lynch (Washington).
Audrey was raised in Wood Ridge, NJ and moved to Wisconsin 11 years ago from Arizona. She enjoyed going to yard sales, watching HGTV, loved gardening and sunflowers and keeping in touch with her friends.
Hulke Family Funeral Home will be assisting the family with a private viewing on Friday. For any flowers or cards please send them to Stacy Johnson, N 4395 Cty Rd H, Unit A, Elk Mound, WI 54739 or to Randall Kitchens, 501 Red Deer, Pampa, TX 79065.