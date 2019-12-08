Audrey J. Nelson, 86, of Mondovi, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Mayo Hospice.
Audrey was born June 12, 1933, in Eau Claire, to Frank and Arvilla (Schreiner) Hehl. She graduated from Eau Claire High. She married Wallace Nelson on August 16, 1952, in Eau Claire. Wallace preceded her in death in 2009.
She is survived by her Children: Christine (Dale) Goshaw of Eau Claire, Vicky (Jerry) Cass of Mondovi, Wallace (Tammy) Nelson of Huron, SD, Kathy (Ray) Gonsowski of Chippewa Falls, Jack (Becky) Nelson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Grandchildren: Daniel, David, Traci, Kari, Rick, Cory, RJ, Laurie, Natasha, 16 Great Grandchildren, Brothers: Marliss (Velma) Hehl of Pennsylvania, Lowell Hehl of West Salem, Lyle (Rita) Hehl of Eau Claire, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey is preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, and Brother LaMoine Hehl.
Audrey was a homemaker and also worked for Armour Meats in Eau Claire as a packager for 10 years, and then retired. In retirement she enjoyed fishing, reading, puzzles, coloring, gardening, picking agates and canning. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and cherished her time spent with grandchildren, and had a love for pets, especially her cats Betsie and Bootsie.
A memorial service will take place at 12:00 Noon, Thursday December 12, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Service – Celebration of Life Center. Pastor James Alquist will officiate. Visitation will be held that morning at the Celebration of Life Center from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service – Celebration of Life Center has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com