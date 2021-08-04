Beyond the rainbows end, there lies the land of love and light where shadows never dim the skies, for there, there is no night. And though the loss is hard to bear of loved ones, or of friends, we know that we shall find them there beyond the rainbows end.
After a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, Audrey Schellin crossed the rainbow bridge at the age of 88, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 30, 2021 to be with her maker, the good Lord.
Audrey was born in Eau Claire, WI on August 14, 1932 to Obbie and Florence Erickson. Audrey grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1950.
Most people probably remember Audrey from working at the Pied Piper or Heckels Big Steer Restaurant, where she was known as the “Hostess with the mostest.” Audrey had the gift of gab. She could entertain any customer coming through the doors. Audrey enjoyed her job so much that she retired at the age of 74.
If you had the chance to know Audrey, you would have to agree that she could light up any room with her infectious smile, her love and her laughter.
Every morning you could find Audrey and her husband Bob at the Altoona Family Restaurant visiting with friends, strangers and teasing the help. She would be telling her jokes and handing out candy, showing pictures of her family or trying to give you a big kiss with her bright pink lipstick.
Audrey loved her family, friends and her loving husband of 29 years. Audrey and Bob loved taking drives to Hayward and even as far as Las Vegas where they tied the knot on September 17, 1992. Where you saw one, you always saw the other.
Audrey also took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very involved in their lives. She enjoyed going to their sporting events, dance recitals and horse competitions.
Audrey loved watching sports on TV. She was an avid Badger, Brewer and Packers fan and was lucky to have watched the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship.
Audrey was an amazing woman. God saw her wonderful qualities and knew he needed her in Heaven as one of his angels. After every rainstorm, look for the rainbow with skies of blue and where blue birds fly. You will find Audrey looking down on you and I.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert of Eau Claire; children, Kathy Powers (Wally Erickson) of New Auburn, Mike Deacon of Eau Claire and Julie (Stephen) Mattieson of Boyd; grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Wollenziehn of Eau Claire,Tyler Deacon of Eau Claire and Taylor Dolan of Dubuque, IA; great grandchildren, Travis and Aubree Wollenziehn of Eau Claire.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Anabelle Erickson and sister, Carol Placek.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday August 6, 2021 at Westridge Church, 3906 Kane Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Pastor Paul Smith will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona. Visitation will continue Friday morning at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.