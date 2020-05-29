Bloomer — Audrey M. Stoik, age 84, passed away with her family by her side at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. Audrey was born on February 6, 1936 to Frank and Anna (Hable) Borofka in Cooks Valley.
She married Frank Stoik on April 28, 1953 in Bloomer. Audrey ran the family farm with her husband Frank for many years. Audrey was a gifted cook and baker and was an instrumental part of helping getting Main Street Cafe started. Although she has not worked there for several years, they still use her recipes every day. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary and St. Paul’s Catholic Church and volunteered at the Bloomer Food Pantry. She had a tight knit group of friends that she loved to spend time with, but family was always most important. Audrey was always there to support her children and grandchildren in whatever endeavor they had. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and cheering on the Packers, Badgers and the New York Yankees.
She is survived by her children: Debbie (Pat) Dean of Lake Elmo MN, Don (Jane) Stoik of Bloomer, Tony (Sue) Stoik of Bloomer, Mike (Cindy) Stoik of Hudson, Barb (Tom) Colosimo of St. Paul, Jackie (Brian) Panzer of Pittsville WI, Annie (Lary) Boese of Bloomer, Jeff (Wendy) Stoik of Eau Claire; daughter in-law: Cathy Stoik of Pleasanton CA, 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren with one on the way, numerous other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her Parents: Frank and Anna; husband: Frank, son: Robert “Bobby” Stoik, grandson Cale Stoik, sister: Geraldine Mullen
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. There will be a visitation from 10:00-12:00 at the church before the service with interment in the North Catholic Cemetery. Please practice social distancing while at the church. {span}If you are not attending the mass, you are still invited for food and fellowship at the park. The family should be arriving at the park at around 12:30 PM. {/span}
