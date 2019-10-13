August W. Mertens, 94 of Stanley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp, WI. Augie was born on January 5, 1925 to the late Peter and Elva (Kelch) Mertens in Withee, WI. He graduated from Withee High School and served briefly in the Army. He married Molly Makovec on June 17, 1950 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Owen. They farmed for many years north of Stanley and were members of the Holy Family Church. In his later years Augie lived at The Homeplace Assisted Living in Stanley.
Augie had a 46 year career as a milk hauler starting at the age of 16 with his brother and bought his own route at age 19. He worked long hours with few days off but still loved his job hauling for over 200 different farms from 10 different counties. He also drove school bus for many years and after retirement he worked part-time driving for his sons. After retirement Augie proudly served on the Stanley-Boyd school board for 12 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, playing cards, and reminiscing with family and friends and could light up the room with his warm smile.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Molly, his children Linda Miller of Eau Claire, Virginia (Dave) Kaeding of Ham Lake, MN, Michael (Liz) Mertens of Stanley, Bob Mertens (Doris Durst) of Chippewa Falls, Sharon (Dan) Belongia of Menomonee Falls, Mary (Jerry) Jacks of Thorp, Tom (Diane) Mertens of Eau Claire, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and his brother Ken Mertens of McFarland. He is preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Peter and Gene, one sister Ellen Miller, and granddaughter Michelle Koeppl.
A memorial mass will take place at 11AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Stanley with Father William Felix officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 9:45 a.m. followed by visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Plombon Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.