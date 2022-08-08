Augusta Pearl Gort was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 8, 1922 to Adolph and Violet Gort. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her family. Pearl took God’s hand and peacefully passed over on August 1, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-West.
Pearl was raised in Eau Claire, WI and graduated valedictorian from Eau Claire High School in 1940. She then took courses at what is now the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was an avid reader and had a large and varied library of which she was very proud. She instilled a love of reading and learning in her children.
Her friend and high school classmate, Naomi, introduced Pearl to her brother, James A.R. Smith. He was the love of her life. Pearl and James married September 10, 1941. The couple lived in White Bear Lake, MN, Uvalde TX, and Bellflower CA during World War II while James served in the Army Air Force. In March 1945, their daughter, Cherylin (Cherry) was born.
After the war, the family moved to Lake Hallie, WI and took over the Lake Hallie Grocery Store. James passed away September 10, 1956. Pearl continued to run the store until 1965, when she closed the store and sold Avon cosmetics.
Pearl married George E. Heideman on July 14, 1959, and became mother to George’s two daughters, Mary and Deborah. George passed away in 2009.
Pearl and Cherry took many interesting trips including Maui, Santa Fe, San Antonio, Washington D.C., Maine, London, Saudi Arabia, Bangkok and Hong Kong. She often reminisced about her travels.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Arlene (Ed) Lenfesty, brother, James (Jackie) Gort, husbands, James A.R. Smith and George E. Heideman, four sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, one stepgrandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Cherylin (Cherry) P. Smith, stepdaughters, Mary (George) Black and Deborah Millar, special niece and goddaughter Suzanne Lenfesty, niece Mary Jo Lenfesty, other nieces and nephews, four stepgrandchildren, ten step great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Jackie Gort.
Special thank you to Dr. Madrid and nursing staff at Mayo Clinic Hospital (Luther) for their warm and caring services; Moments Hospice staff, and Dove Healthcare-West nursing staff.
Extra special thank you to Suzanne Lenfesty for all the tender loving care she provided to her Aunt Pearl and moral support for Cherry.
Stokes-Prock-Mundt is providing cremation and burial services. Pearl requested that there be no services. She will be buried in Prairie View Cemetery at a later date.
