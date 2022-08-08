Augusta Heideman.jpg

Augusta Pearl Gort was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 8, 1922 to Adolph and Violet Gort. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her family. Pearl took God’s hand and peacefully passed over on August 1, 2022 at Dove Healthcare-West.

Pearl was raised in Eau Claire, WI and graduated valedictorian from Eau Claire High School in 1940. She then took courses at what is now the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was an avid reader and had a large and varied library of which she was very proud. She instilled a love of reading and learning in her children.

