Austin Vane Beaulieu, 24, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022.
Austin graduated from Memorial High School in 2016.
Austin was the oldest of five children born to Joanna Beaulieu. He was also the son of Rick Lee. Austin was raised by his grandfather, Mark Beaulieu, and was eventually adopted by him.
Austin loved music and played in a band at his church, Harvest Time. He was also an avid skateboarder and helped as a volunteer to get the new ramps built in Boyd Park.
Austin held a variety of jobs since he became old enough to work. He was still trying to find his dream job.
Austin is survived by his grandfather, Mark Beaulieu; his father, Rick Lee; his brothers, Isaiah Lo, Jacob Lo, and Johntae Beaulieu. He is also survived by his grandfather, Pa Ge Yang; grandmother, Chao Vang; sisters, Cindy Lee, Daisy Lee, Hope Lee; and brothers, Johnny Lee, Thomas Lee, Romeo Lee, and Timothy Lee; uncles, Joshua Beaulieu and Jeremy (Laurie) Beaulieu. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Austin was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna Beaulieu; his sister, Desiree Lo; and his grandmother, Judy Beaulieu.
A memorial service will be held on January 5, 2023, starting at 12:00 p.m. at Harvest Time Church, with a private burial service in the spring.
Austin was a very special young man. He had many friends who are going to miss him and he will, of course, be greatly missed by his family. You left us too soon, Austin.
