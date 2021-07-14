Autumn Cruz Partida.
Walked the stairs to heaven on Thurs July 08, Beside her brother Jesse and sister Cheyenne.
She left behind 2 sisters: Angie(Kelly) Deal. Nieces Jazmyn and Jalyn and best friend and nephew Jordan Deal Of EC.
Sister Vanessa, nephews Donnel, Dorrel and Daunte of Cadott. Mother Sally Packard (EC), Father Joseph Partida of California, Loving Grandmother Nancy Shafer of EC, Loving Aunts.Ronna,Becky (lowell), Kelly(Kurt).Uncle Darren(Kelly) of Hayward. Cousins..Charles Lyons Jr,Anthony(Mindy) and kids, Winter and kids, Nick(Missy) and kids, Jerome and his kids. Samantha (Coleson), Tyler Shafer. And Many other family and friends!
Autumn, enjoyed Anime, walks, hanging with her nephew and best friend Jordan. Listening to music and drawing. She was a wonderful artist! Soft spoken, kind and caring. Autumn never judged anyone and accepted everyone.
We would like to thank all of her friends, Shantal, Patty, Melissa and fam at Dollar tree. All her friends whos lives she has touched over the years and have reached out with condolences. And to all of the public who has reached out. We will miss her very much and she will always be in our hearts. Please feel free to share any stories you may have!
Celebration of Life Saturday the 17th. @her sisters home EC