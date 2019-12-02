Avery Smith

Avery J. Smith, 86, of Altoona, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
He was born September 24, 1933, in Wauwatosa, WI, the son Avery and Inga (Johnson) Smith. Avery graduated from Eau Claire Memorial and served his country in U.S. Army as a tank operator for three years until his honorable discharge.
In 1958, Avery married LaVonne Garton in Eau Claire and they had three children. Avery worked for the Eau Claire Press Company for over 30 years until his retirement.
His hobbies included fishing and golfing with his friends, and most of all spending time with his only granddaughter, Samantha.
Avery is survived by his three sons, Jim (Angela), Mike (Georgia), and Dan (Ann), all of Eau Claire; a sister, Sylvia (Paul) Dietzler of Richfield, MN; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, LaVonne in 2017.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Eau Claire with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Thursday at church. Inurnment will be held later at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.