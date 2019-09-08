Avis T. Drung, 91, of Eau Claire, WI passed away September 4, 2019 at Azura Memory Care surrounded by her family.
Avis was born on June 29, 1928 in Osseo WI to Adolf and Thelma Baglien. She married Harold Drung on July 3, 1948. They had four children Steve, Kayleen, David and Jeffrey .
Avis worked for Wisconsin Telephone Company for 30 years. She loved polka dancing, crocheting , baking and cooking. Loved planting flowers and helping out at church.
Avis is survived by her children son Steven, daughter Kayleen (Kris) Kruckman, son David (Debbie) Drung, son Jeffrey (Roxie) Drung, sister Janice Heitkamp, sister Sonia (Dave) Becker, and sister Ima (Earl) Pasch. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, Her parents and brother Roger.
A special thank you to the staff at Azura Memory Care for taking such wonderful care of Mom, and thank you to St. Joseph’s Hospice for your kindness and concern for Mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Avis name to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E Lexington Blvd., with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Thursday morning from 9:00 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place on Thursday at 1:45 pm at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
