On Friday, January 22, 2021, Avis Elaine (Hegge) Grambo was taken home to Heaven by her Lord and Savior after suffering a devastating stroke. She is now reunited with her son Michael and husband “Pug” who promised her in his final words, “I will be waiting for you.”
She was born on May 11, 1933 in Frenchville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ragna “Rose” (Westlie) and Julius Hegge. She was baptized and confirmed at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, WI where she was very involved in Luther League and also singing and directing in their church choir. She spent her childhood growing up on the Hegge Family Dairy Farm (“Twin Brook Farm”) in Frenchville, WI and graduated from Galesville Senior High School in 1951.
Becoming a nurse was always a lifelong hope and dream and this became a reality for her in 1955 when she graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire, WI. During that same year she also married the love of her life, Orrin “Pug” Grambo at French Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, WI on July 9, 1955 and enjoyed almost 50 years of marriage until the Lord called Pug home on June 10, 2005. They lived in Eau Claire throughout their married life where they raised their family of three children: Jody, born in February, 1958; Tammy, born in June, 1961 and Michael born in March, 1967.
Avis worked as an RN at Luther Hospital and at Uniroyal in their First Aid Department for many years. She was involved in a variety of activities that enabled her to enjoy many friendships that have lasted a lifetime. She especially enjoyed golfing, traveling and being with her family. Avis was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and through the years taught Sunday School, Bible School, assisted with Altar Guild and especially loved making lefse and quilts.
She was so well loved and cared for at Grace Lutheran Prairie Point/River Pines and the family wants to wholeheartedly thank everyone at those facilities who so lovingly helped with her care over the past two and a half years.
Avis was a very devoted wife and mother and was involved in all aspects of both her children and grandchildren’s lives. She provided unending support and love for their families and thrived on sharing in their lives.
Avis was preceded in death by her husband, Orrin “Pug” Grambo; son, Michael Grambo; sister, Inez (Hegge) Beirne; brother-in-law, Smith Beirne; and parents, Julius and Ragna “Rose” Hegge.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jody (John) Nelson of Naples, FL and Tammy (Brian) Stencel of Portland, OR; seven grandchildren, Natalie Grambo of Milwaukee, WI, Jacob Nelson of Keene, NH, Mitchell and Kyle Stencel of Portland, OR and Max, Jake and Carson Grambo of Libertyville, IL; and many relatives and friends.
A “Celebration of Life” is being planned by the family to be held at a later date. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com