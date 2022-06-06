Avis (Johnson) Smithback, age 90, of Menomonie passed away on June 2, 2022, at Heritage of Elmwood.
She was born on October 29, 1931, and adopted in 1934 by her parents, Albert and Henrietta Johnson. She attended Coddington Grade School and Menomonie High School, graduating in 1949. She married Herbert “Chub” Smithback on July 20, 1974. They resided in Menomonie and Turtle Lake, and wintered in Sun City, Arizona, for 17 years. Herbert passed away on Jan. 3, 2010.
She worked most of her life in the plumbing and heating business, initially with Halverson Bros. for 19 years. In 1974, she and her husband co-owned Red Cedar Plumbing & Heating with partner Joseph Menter. After retiring, she worked at Ace Hardware in Sun City during the winter months.
She enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Avis was a wonderful cook and hostess who welcomed many into her home. She was known for her strength and outspokenness, which were tempered by her generous spirit and heart of gold. She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and the Lord was central to her life.
Avis is survived by two sisters, Ramona Morell and Norma Plante; a stepdaughter, Jane (Wayne Miller) Smithback; a stepson-in-law, Duane Bjugstad; five step-grandchildren, Jody (Scot) Marquardt, Lisa (Tom) Brom, Julie (Joe) Marino, James (Tiffany) Rusch, and Jason (Trudy) Rusch; thirteen step-great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; special cousins, Rebecca (Tim) Greenway and Karen (Kim) Fruit; and special niece, Nina (John Krug) Smithback. She is further survived by many special friends and relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert; a stepdaughter, Nancy Bjugstad; special cousin, Delores Brezina; and godson, David Brezina.
A memorial service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or any charity of the donor’s choosing.
The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Heritage of Elmwood for their kindness and compassionate care.