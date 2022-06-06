Avis E. Wold, age 94, of Menomonie passed away at the Neighbors of Dunn County with hospice.
Avis was born February 23, 1928, to Logan and Mayme (Ailport) Drury in Dunn County. Being the oldest of 11 children, Avis and her family lived in many areas throughout her childhood. In her younger years, she worked at various jobs here and there. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed camping and snowmobiling.
Avis met, fell in love with and married her husband Norman after he was out the Army. Together, they bought a home in Menomonie and remodeled it inside and out. While Norman worked outside of the home, Avis was a stay-at-home mom to their only child. Even though her duties continued at home, she also worked for various places in town until she retired.
After the passing of her husband, Avis sold their home, but continued to live in Menomonie. She loved old country music, especially the Hank Williams era. Avis would sing karaoke quite often, singing her favorite song, “Coal Miners Daughter.” She also was a fan of the band ZZ Top. Avis always loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when they would stop for a visit.
Avis is survived by her daughter, Judy (Don) Poach, Jr. of Wheeler, WI; grandchildren, Stuart Slotevig, Joe Slatevig, Mike (Alexa) Slotevig, Nicole Poach, and Sara Hemingway; great-grandchildren, Evilyn and Bella Slotevig, Rayne Hemingway and Peyton Wormer; brothers, Ron (June) Drury, Wayne (Laurie) Drury, Jim (Jean) Drury, David Drury and Howard Drury; sisters, Lois Harp, Ruby Wheeler, Faye Witt and Violet Drury; she is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; sister, Marilyn Link; brothers-in-law, Francis Harp, Lamont Wheeler and Tom Link; sister-in-law, Barbara Drury; grandson, Justin Poach; and great-grandson, Logan Hemingway.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will take place at Wilson Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Cady, St. Croix County. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.