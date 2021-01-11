Our loving Mom/Grandma/Nana, Barbara Ruth (Morgan) Bailey of Fall Creek, WI, was welcomed into Heaven by Jesus and the Love of Her Life – Bill Bailey, while Delores Woodford (Mom’s life-long friend) sang hymns to her on Monday afternoon, January 4, 2021, at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, WI.
She was born February 4, 1936, in Puxico, Missouri, to Ernest and Alma (Robinson) Morgan. As a child she was baptized into the Baptist faith. She attended school in Grayridge, MO, and graduated in 1955 from Dexter High School in Dexter, MO. Barbara was united in marriage to William George Bailey (Bill) on January 28, 1956, in Dexter, MO. Shortly after they were married, Bill and Barbara moved to Bill’s hometown of Fall Creek. They joined and were active members of the First Church of the Nazarene in Eau Claire, later transferring their membership to the Eleva-Strum Nazarene Church. Barbara touched many lives through her Sunday School and Bible School teachings and her passion was for the Nazarene Missionary Society. She prayed for and supported the missionaries as they shared the gospel of Jesus Christ. In addition to raising her family, helping Bill on their beef farm, being active with her church, she picked apples for the John Mcilquham Apple Orchards in the Chippewa Falls area. Her greatest joy was raising her children, helping care for her grandchildren, and spending time with her great grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, traveling around the United States to visit her siblings, attending her homemakers clubs, and participating in family celebrations. She lived her life with a strong unwavering faith in God.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Sheila and Kevin Morden of Fall Creek, and Ramona and Bryan Sedlander of Altoona; four grandchildren: Alexis Kollmer, Melina Morden, Bailey and Matt Hazen, and Andrew Mayer; and eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas and Curtis Kollmer; Hayden, Addyson, and Broghan Morden; Paisley, Kinsley and coming in April Baby Girl Hazen. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Larry Morgan, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Bailey (of almost 60 years) on October 1, 2015; her son, Allan William Bailey; her grandson, Charles William Sedlander; and her great-grandchild, Baby Lemon Drop Kollmer. She was also preceded by her parents, Ernest Morgan and Alma (Morgan) Dunn and her in-laws, John and Agnes Bailey; along with 10 of her 11 siblings: Lois Wollard, Wilburn Morgan, Emma Hyten, Johnny Morgan, Ernest Morgan, Robert Morgan, Arlene Taylor, Densil Morgan, Velva Bright, and Arthur Ray Morgan.
We would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for helping our Mom/Grandma/Nana to be comfortable during the last six weeks of her life. We would also like to thank Dr. Kristin Wogahn of Oakleaf Clinic for the many years of excellent care.
A private family celebration was held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta with burial following at the Ludington Annex Cemetery.
