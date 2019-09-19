Barbara (Barb) J. Baker, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 14th, 2019.
She was born in 1948 to Ervin and Marlys (Spaulding) Berg in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1966, where she met and later married Edwin O. Baker Jr. Barb was passionate about being a mother and grandmother. She dedicated years of service to the Sundowners Drum and Bugle Corps and Winter Colorguard for which her children were active members for numerous years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin (Ed), son Scott Baker, granddaughter Kira Leya, and her parents.
She is survived by daughters Gina Baker and Leya (Matt) Hoy, sister Carolyn (John) Kinville, granddaughters Joscelyn and Lauryn, and numerous family and friends.
Memorials may be given in Barb’s name to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Sammy’s Pizza, 2812 London Rd, Eau Claire, WI. There will be a graveside service for immediate family members on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
