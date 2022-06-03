Barbara “Barb” Jean Barrett was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Barb passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones.
Barb was born on June 29, 1947, to the late to Ellsworth and Doris (Rink) Coss in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. In her early years, she was an avid swimmer and participated in swim meets and water ballet. After graduating from Memorial High School in 1965, Barb started her career in the trades as a hair stylist and later as a dental lab tech. When her children were young, she focused her efforts volunteering at their school. She spent time with the PTO and in the classroom assisting with activities, eventually becoming an elementary support aid. Throughout her children’s junior high and high school years, Barb cheered them on at their sporting events. And she was always making Kool-Aid and stocked after-school snacks for friends and kids in the neighborhood. Once her children grew up, Barb stayed busy working in the technology/manufacturing industry and spent the last 11 years scheduling and coordinating patient visits for her son’s business.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Barb. In her free time, she was passionate about her hobbies. Barb was detail-oriented and spent hours sewing, knitting, crocheting, and making intricately designed Christmas ornaments. She gifted many of her projects to family and friends, and had a full-size tree decorated entirely with her hand-beaded ornaments. Her holiday traditions with family were important to her, especially when her granddaughter, Elle, was born. Santa visits and egg hunts were always extra special at “Grandma Barb’s” house. At Christmas, she taught her family the art of making krumkake, rosettes, fudge and more.
Working in her yard and flower gardening were a few ways she spent sunny days in the summer. She also enjoyed dining out with family, especially Mexican food accompanied with an Ultimate Perfect margarita at Manny’s Cocina. Barb occasionally liked to attend the Eau Claire Cavalier’s baseball games and typically had the Packer’s game on during football season. She also loved animals, including the cats and dogs she had over the years and her grand-fur babies.
Barb is survived by her children, Michelle Oss (Brian) and Timothy Barrett (Julie); granddaughter, Elle Oss; siblings, Sharon Yeadon (Bob) and John Coss (Jane); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by all.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Coss.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Mayo Clinic Hospice team for the recent support and care given to Barb.
A private celebration of life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society.