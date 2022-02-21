Barbara A. Beaudreau, 69, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, in her sleep. She was born on August 13, 1952 to Leonard and Bessie Newell Beaudreau. She had 2 sisters Debbie, Ruthann, and 3 brothers Leonard, Clinton, and Patrick Beaudreau. Barb was married to Tom Johnston for 20 years and then divorced. They had 2 children Sonny and Courtnee Johnston. Barb was survived by her son Sonny Johnston, his wife Jana, grandchildren Makenna, Kaidan, and Jordan Johnston, her daughter Courtnee Johnston, sister Debbie, brother Leonard, and Clinton Beaudreau.
Barb graduated from North High School in 1970 in Denver, Colorado. She attended St. Scholastica in 1970-1971, but then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire WI., in 1984 with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. Mom was beautiful inside and out where she even was Miss 1st American at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs CO., pageant!! Mom was an amazing person with so much love and caring for everyone she came into contact with in her lifetime. She loved her family dearly and always wanted the best for everyone in her life, and had so much humor that radiated from her. Mom’s most important things in her life were her grandchildren, picking rocks, eagles, nature, making new friends and her spiritual belief in Midewiwin.
“Going to miss you a ton Mom!! See you down the road, love you so much, your family….
Barbara Beaudreau’s remembrance gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 4:00pm at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. A visitation will be held on the same day at 2:00pm until the time of service.