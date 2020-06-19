Barbara A Brandner, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Eau Claire, surrounded by her immediate family, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a hard fought 17-month battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Barb was born on December 4, 1956 in Marshfield, WI to Eugene and Virginia (Parks) Daniel. She graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield in 1975 and then with her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UW Eau Claire in 1980.
She married Patrick Brandner on June 13, 1981 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Marshfield. Together they had a daughter and a son. Barb worked as a Kindergarten and Preschool teacher in Fall Creek and Eau Claire, stayed home to raise her children during their youth, and was most recently working as a Director of Religious Education at Immaculate Conception Parish. Barb especially enjoyed playing tennis, spending time with friends (particularly her “bowling team”), going for walks, and visiting her children and grandchildren. She had so much energy and enthusiasm in everything she did.
Barb is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Patrick; her two children, Stephanie (MacKenzie) and Erik (Tiffany); her five granddaughters, Eloise (6), Collette (5), Esme (2), Flannery (2), and Mallory (5 mos); her mother, Virginia; her mother-in-law, Joanne; her three siblings, Linda, David, and James; and many additional family and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her father, Eugene, and father-in-law, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave in Eau Claire. Committal Service will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.