Barbara Elaine (Ganong) Buhrow passed away July 24th, 2019 at the Chippewa Manor.
She was born March 23rd, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI the daughter of Evelyn (Lee) and Leslie Ganong. Barbara graduated in 1952 from Eau Claire High School. She married Dale Buhrow on September 14th, 1957 at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. She worked as a secretary at the Junior High School in Eau Claire from 1952-1957. After moving to Chippewa Falls, she worked as a secretary at Central Lutheran Church from 1979-1996.
Barbara enjoyed her fishing vacations with family in Chetek and many years of bowling and golfing with Dale and their friends. She was active at Central Lutheran Church and will always be remembered as a kind and giving person ready to serve others.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Dale; four sons, Mark, Steven (Kelly), David (Nancy), and Michael (Tina); and eleven grandchildren, Eric, Amanda, Brittany, Brianna, Megan, Justin, Ashlei, Mykle, Ashley, Alesha, and Austin.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials are preferred to Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.