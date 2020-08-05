Barbara Burr (age 90) of Eau Claire passed away on July 31, 2020 peacefully at her home.
Barb was born on April 18, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to Gilbert and Margaret (Boeck) Bergemann. She married Gerald Burr on November 23, 1946. Barb and Gerry were blessed with a large family of whom she loved unconditionally.
As many of you know, Barb had a hand at crocheting. Often visitors and family could find her crocheting anything from dish rags, to hot pads, to blankets. She spent her life making sure her children, grandchildren, spouses, friends and other family were always remembered with a homemade gift. Her heart was filled with kindness and love, of which she spread to everyone she met. Even the strangers that would stumble upon her yearly garage sale. Nobody left Barb and Gerrys home empty handed or untouched by Barbs friendliness and graciousness.
Barbara was a generous person and much loved by all. She made sure everyone that entered their home left feeling like family, and nobody left without a hug. Barb had a passion for gardening, planting, and the outdoors which she has passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also had a tremendous love for cardinals. But most of all, Barbara loved her husband Gerry and the family that they created together. She and Gerry loved to dance, and she always looked forward to her shopping trips with her children, and the many beautiful plants she would receive each Mothers Day.
Barbara is survived by: her husband Gerald Burr and 9 children: Steve (Judi) Burr — Colfax, Randy Burr — Eau Claire, Rich Burr — Hopkins, MN, Phil (Ruth) Burr Eau Claire, Cindy Quilling — Menomonie, Linda Kernen — New Richmond, Debra (Steve) Hodas — Las Vegas, NV, Pam (Jerry) Burr-Dutter — Eau Claire, and Wendy Burr — Eau Claire; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her sister Beverly and her daughter Mary.
A private service will be held this Sunday, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.