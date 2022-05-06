Barbara “Barb” Ann (Wold) Evenson, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home with her daughters by her side, from kidney cancer.
Barb was born on April 29, 1938, in Eau Claire to Byron and Margaret Wold. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School with the class of 1956. Barb married her high school sweetheart, Duane “Dewey” Evenson, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire on December 13, 1958.
She worked four years as a secretary at Nagle-Hart in Eau Claire before taking on her most fulfilling role as a homemaker and mother to her three daughters. She was a lifelong active member of First Lutheran/Spirit Lutheran Church, serving on the women’s circle, library committee and as a funeral services volunteer. She treasured her over-24 years and more than 9,271 hours as a Step Force volunteer at Mayo Hospital, where she achieved membership in the MCHS Volunteer Emeritus Club. Volunteering was such a meaningful and wonderful part of her life and is where she met special friends that became like a second family. She enjoyed lots of lunches, card club, “99,” cribbage, outings and laughter with the golf bunch, classmates, swim ladies and up north friends.
Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy (Mike) Anderson, Deanna (Brian) Moore and Vicki (John) Carlson; six grandchildren, Stacy (Josh) Reit, Jason (Anu) Anderson, Jessica Moore, Robbie (Katrina) Moore, Justin (Martha) Carlson and Megan (Matt) Olson; nine great-grandchildren, Ellie, Nolan and Avery Reit, Roan Anderson, Zander Moore, Veronica and James Carlson, and Lauren and Kane Olson; her brother, Jim (Jean) Wold; sister, Carolynn (Erik) Holt; sister-in law, Bette Becker; an aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Duane “Dewey” Evenson; parents, Byron and Margaret (Fouser) Wold; father- and mother-in-law, Lunk and Alma Evenson; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Barb enjoyed many summers at her place on the Chippewa Flowage at Tiger Musky Resort with family and friends. The 4th of July family get-togethers hold many precious memories. Throughout Barb’s cancer diagnosis she never complained, had the best positive attitude, and always delighted people with her warm smile. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and a very special friend to so many.
Heaven is rejoicing and she is at peace. She was loved by so many and we are comforted by knowing she is reunited with our dad.
The family will be designating memorials to Spirit Lutheran Church, Kidney Cancer Research and Mayo Hospice in her memory.
Funeral services for Barb will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Spirit Lutheran Church, with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 7, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, and for one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Barb’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.