Barbara Elaine Fredricksen, age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday October 14 at the BeeHive Assisted Living in Eau Claire with a very close friend at her side.
Barb, as she was known by many, was born on June 17th, 1934 in Anacortes, Washington to Andy & Marjorie (nee DeFrense) Fredricksen. She graduated from Cordova High School (Cordova, AK) in 1952 before entering the United States Air Force on September 25, 1952. Barb was honorably discharged on April 1st, 1955 and on April 2nd, 1955 reenlisted for three more years. She was very proud of the years she served her country.
Barb valued Faith, Family and Friends above all else, her Faith being the most important.
She had a strong Faith and attended church almost every Saturday or Sunday. One of her favorite Bible passages was, “The Lord said, My presence shall go with you, and I will give you rest.”
For Barb, family and friends were one in the same. If you were family, you were a friend and if you were a friend, you were family.
She was very proud to be an aunt to her two nieces, Lisa and Lori and loved them very much. While distance did not permit them to see each other often, she spoke of them often and loved them deeply, as well as her brother Eugene and her sister-in-law Shirley.
In the mid 1970’s, Barb became friends with Carol Zimmerman and through that friendship became a member of the Arnold, Carol, Paul and Jan Zimmerman Family. As one extended family member said: “She was a ‘Z’ as much as the rest of us.”
She enjoyed many get-togethers with the Zimmerman family throughout the years especially the Holiday Seasons of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, along with family events such as weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.
Barb worked in Eau Claire at the Eau Claire Animal Hospital for many years and later worked for the State Wisconsin Unemployment Agency until her retirement in 1998.
Barb was the manager of the VFW 305 softball team for many years, where she made many friends that she remained close to even after the team no longer existed. In fact, many of those friends helped celebrate Barb’s 87th birthday this past June. It was a wonderful celebration and reunion.
She also enjoyed many motorcycle trips with her best friend for over 25 years, Carol Zimmerman, as well as many trips with many of her friends from the VFW Post 305 women’s softball team. They traveled through many states and one of the highlights was when Carol and Barb were out West. They had a chance to meet Garth Brooks before he became famous. She visited him in his motor home and got a signed autograph.
Barb also enjoyed golf. She was a member of the Viking Golf Course in Strum, WI and a member of their ladies’ league. She spent many afternoons, evenings and weekends golfing with her friends.
Barb was a Minnesota Viking Fan and was proud of it. She was an avid reader and enjoyed walking. It was not uncommon to see her walking around her neighborhood. She also liked to read the newspaper and watch the news daily. As a result, Barb was very knowledgeable about many things. But probably one of Barb’s favorite things to do besides spending time with family and friends was spending time with her four-legged family. Barb had a deep love for animals and her dogs and cats were very important to her. They provided her with companionship, lots of love and lots of cuddle time.
Barb is survived by one Sister-in Law Shirley Fredricksen, two nieces Lori Fredrickson and her husband Bernard Green of Philadelphia PA , Lisa Benbenek (Jim( ,a great nephew Joseph and great niece Jennifer Benbenek all of St. Louis MO. Also survived by the Zimmerman family of Arnie, Paul & Kelly, their children Kassie (Dom) Goodman, Kelsie and Jakob Zimmerman and Jan Zimmerman. A very close friend Kris Krueger who opened her home to Barb for over a year before she entered the BeeHive Assisted living, Marty Holtz who was always there to take her to church and many other church friends, her many VFW friends , Scott Chase and many other friends from the unemployment office, the people and staff at the Eau Claire Senior Center, Hilda Schiefelbein and too many more to list.
Preceding Barb in death were her parents, her brother Eugene 2016, her closest friend Carol Zimmerman 2000, Curt & Judy Anderson and Sharon Krueger.
A memorial service for Barb will be held at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral 535 S Hillcrest Parkway , Altoona on Saturday November 6th, 2021 at 12 noon with visitation from 10 AM till time of service with Father Dan Oudenhoven officiating. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in rural Fall Creek with military rites at 2 PM, following the luncheon at the funeral home.
The family suggest any Memorials be given to the Eau Claire County Humane Society, The L. E. Phillips Senior Center, The Newman Center Eau Claire or a charity of your choice.
We also want to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice staff and the staff at the BeeHive for their wonderful and thoughtful care.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.