Barbara J. Furst, 85, of the Town of Eagle Point died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living, while under the care of Moments Hospice.

Barb was born August 28, 1937, in Chippewa Falls to Samuel and Esther (Parker) Rineck. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1955. Following graduation, she attended Capital Airline School in Minneapolis, MN, and worked as a reservation agent in Washington, D.C.

