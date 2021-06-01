Barbara Gordon

Barbara Lynn (Martin) Gordon, age 73, passed away on Saturday May 22nd at home in Altoona WI after losing her 2nd long battle with cancer.
Barb was born July 20th 1947 in Eau Claire WI to Ray and Nadine Martin. She grew up in Altoona along with two brothers Dale and Gary and her twin sister Linda. Barb graduated High School from Altoona in 1965. She married her husband of 53 years Jim Gordon in 1967 at St. Johns Church where they have been lifelong members. Together they had two children, son Jerry and daughter Marsha. Along with raising kids and managing a household, Barb was able to find time to work and have several hobbies.
Along with being a 33 year breast cancer survivor, she enjoyed family camping, weekends at the cabin, spending time with friends and family from softball to reunions. She was a volunteer at Sacred Heart Hospital for over 30 years; a life member of the Women of the Moose Lodge, where she achieved position as senior regent, then earned her college of regents degree; and enjoyed singing in the Moose choir. Always as a priority, family and friends always remained first on her list. She loved watching & attending her grandsons sports & scouting events. Her other hobbies included painting ceramics, planting flowers, needle point, and cross stitching. Barb will always be remembered for her infectious laugh & famous chocolate cake!
Barb is survived by her husband James; son Jerry (Tammy) Gordon; daughter Marsha (Rick) Bresina; grandsons Connor and Steven; brothers Gary Martin and Dale (Julie) Martin; several nieces and nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Nadine Martin and sister Linda (Jerry) Christianson.
Services will be at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) on Friday June 4th at 7:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm and run until the start of services. Women of Moose presentation will follow the visitation. There will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday June 5th at the Altoona VFW from 2-6 pm.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel are serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.