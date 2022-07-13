Reunited with her husband, David Gorski, on Monday, July 4, 2022 at age 83. She was born September 20, 1938 in Cudahy, and lived in Independence until moving to Milwaukee after high school. Loving mother of Michael (Julie) and Steven (Stacey) Gorski. Proud grandmother of Matthew (Becca), Samantha, Victoria, Laina, and Jonathan. Great-grandmother of Parker and Declan Gorski. Dear aunt of Tina David and John Beatty. Sister of the late Sharon (Johnny) Beatty and Karen (the late Bill) Sylla. Sister-in-law of Jerome (Mary) Gorski, and Stanley (Nancy) Gorski. She was preceded in death by her parents; Gertrude and Tony Sylla, and her father Casimir Olejniczak; her brother and sister-in-laws Edward (Adele), John (Deloris), Estelle (Robert) Aspenleiter, Richard (Loretta), Mary Ann (Thomas) Woiak and Sister Edith Gorski. She will be missed by many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
Barb was an independent, strong woman with a caring and gentle side. She graduated from Independence High School. After high school, she worked at Allen Bradley, where she met and married Dave. They started a family that grew with grandkids and great-grandchildren. Barb adored her grandchildren and frequently spoke of all their activities with pride.
Memorial gathering will be held at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION, 4001 W. Whitnall Ave. Milwaukee, WEDNESDAY, July 20, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Barbara’s Mass will be live-streamed, please see the Funeral Home’s website for further details. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barb's memory to the church or the charity of your choice are appreciated.