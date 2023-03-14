Greening, Barbara R..jpg

Barbara Rae (Fransway) Greening, 85, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:17 a.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was the first-born child of Justina (Jackie) Myrtle Augustine and Raphael Charles Fransway in Chippewa Falls, WI, on Wednesday, March 17, 1937, at 12:06 a.m.

