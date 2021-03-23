Barbara Jean “BJ” Howard-Erickson age 62 of Lake Halle, WI peacefully entered the Glory of God at home surrounded by family on March 18, 2021, after a long terminal lung illness.
Barb was born on March 21, 1958, in Duluth, MN to James Peter and Corrine Rose (Windus) Howard. When Barb was 5, the family moved to Eau Claire, WI where she grew up. Barb attended Regis High School and graduated from St. Bede’s Academy in 1976. She then became a medic and worked for Menomonie Ambulance Service during the 1980’s. In 1998, Barb graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Vocational Rehabilitation from UW-Stout. She went on to have a successful career at Aurora Community Services as a case manager until she retired.
Barb was a gifted artist and photographer. She was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed the outdoors and camping. She loved gardening and her love of God’s creation grew with age. She made numerous trips to the mountains out west and especially loved the Grand Tetons. In addition, Barb spent many weekends for a number of years with other volunteers helping raise funds for free Breast Cancer screenings in the community.
Barb came to know Jesus Christ in the later part of her life. She and her husband Darin walked in Christian fellowship until her last day. Barb cherished the last years of her life with her husband Darin Erickson, the love of her life, whom she married on June 27th, 2009.
Barb was preceded in death by her infant sister Loretta Rose and her father James.
Barb is survived by her husband Darin Erickson, sons Matthew James (Tessa) Feeney and their four children Isabelle, Aiden, Tori, Tyra, and Nicholas Christopher (Cass) Feeney, her mother Corrine, sisters Roberta Helen “Bobbie” Howard and Catherine Anne Howard, brothers Christopher John (Judith) Howard and Nicholas Peter (Dori) Howard, her mother- and father-in-law Dave and Clois Erickson, brothers-in-law Blaine, Brian, and Darick, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Olaf’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire on Tuesday March 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour before at the service at 1:00 pm at the church. There will be no burial. Reception to be held at the Eagles Clubs.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and the Staff St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care. Friends and family are welcome to leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.