Our beloved mother, Barbara Jean Huff, 2/26/38, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. She was 84 years old. She was surrounded by her family as she gained her wings. She is survived by her 3 children, Tamara Perlman (Reno, NV), Janet Meyer (Rice Lake, WI) and Bradley (Kelsey) Huff (Fall Creek, WI); 6 Grandchildren: Pamela (Kenny) Kost, Jon (Sarah) Meyer, Kyriana (Sean) Dossi, Anthony, Andrew and Karoline Englund. She has 4 great grandchildren: Adelyn, Alexander, Kassidy and Nathan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Barb was born to Matthew and Myrtle (Bell) Perkovich of Fall Creek, WI in 1938, she was a life-long resident of Fall Creek. She was married to Richard Huff on Sept. 23 1957, in Stillwater MN. They were happily married for 54 years before she lost Richard in 2012. They owned/operated Lone Birch Auto Sales just east of Fall Creek WI, together for 40+ years before retiring in 2001. She lived most of her life in Fall Creek WI, 6 years in Elk Mound and then moved back to Fall Creek until she moved into Care Partners in Eau Claire in 2019, where she enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing cards and a few trips to the casino in Black River Falls.
Barb enjoyed spending time with family, friends, traveling, fishing and talking on the phone. Also high on her list was spoiling her dog Turbo and sharing all the stories she had about him to anyone who would listen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents; and siblings, Betty Krumenauer, Marie Hagen, Rosie Rau, Anton, George and Don Perkovich.
Memorial services will be held Friday December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Friends may call 1 hour before services. Burial will be at
3 pm at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Seymour Township, rural Fall Creek.