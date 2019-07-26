Barbara Jean Harms, age 74, of rural Whitehall, died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
Barbara was born on February 13, 1945 in Eau Claire to Arthur and Ione (Martin) Adams. She married Ronald E. Harms on October 14, 1961 in Eau Claire. Ronald preceded Barbara in death on January 18, 2011.
Barbara was employed as a cook at the Whitehall Elementary School prior to her retirement. She was a member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall and was an active quilter for many years.
Barbara was active in her grandchildren’s lives and enjoyed fishing, gardening and tending to her flower beds.
Barbara is survived by three children, Donna (Karl) Fernholz of Independence, Randy (Kathy) and Wayne (June) Harms, both of Whitehall; four grandchildren, Zachary, Haley, Kennedy and MaggieMay Harms; two brothers, Dan (Barb) Adams of Strum and Ron Adams of Eleva; a step-granddaughter, Klara (Jerry) Fahnel of Wabasha, MN; and two step-great-grandchildren, Paige and Aubri Fahnel of Wabasha, MN.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery, both in Whitehall. Pastor Peter Jonas will officiate.
Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.