Barbara “Barb” A. Johnson, 91, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on October 9, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with her two children at her side. She was born Barbara Jeanne Aysta on February 11, 1931, in Virginia, MN, to Dr. Robert G. Aysta and Sadie Lucille (Olson) Aysta. Her mother passed away when she was a young child, and she was subsequently raised by her loving stepmother, Nana Charlotte (Anderson) Aysta, who was the mother of her stepsister, Dr. Nancy (Aysta) Trahms.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, MN, in 1949, then attended Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis and became a registered nurse. She married Edward Howard Johnson in 1952, and the couple moved to Eau Claire, where Barbara worked at Luther Hospital before giving birth to her two children, Brian Karl Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Lisa Ann (Johnson) Dalesandro of Los Angeles, California.

