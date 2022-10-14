Barbara “Barb” A. Johnson, 91, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on October 9, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire with her two children at her side. She was born Barbara Jeanne Aysta on February 11, 1931, in Virginia, MN, to Dr. Robert G. Aysta and Sadie Lucille (Olson) Aysta. Her mother passed away when she was a young child, and she was subsequently raised by her loving stepmother, Nana Charlotte (Anderson) Aysta, who was the mother of her stepsister, Dr. Nancy (Aysta) Trahms.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, MN, in 1949, then attended Abbott Northwestern School of Nursing in Minneapolis and became a registered nurse. She married Edward Howard Johnson in 1952, and the couple moved to Eau Claire, where Barbara worked at Luther Hospital before giving birth to her two children, Brian Karl Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Lisa Ann (Johnson) Dalesandro of Los Angeles, California.
When her youngest child was in middle school, Barb went back to work as a nurse at the Eau Claire County Jail, where she continued to work until she retired. She was an avid bridge player, a voracious reader, a hopeful golfer and a community volunteer. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many decades and volunteered at Flynn Elementary School. She also worked as an election official at her neighborhood polling site for 20 years.
Barb was a devoted and loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, Alexander Issac Johnson and Erin Rose Johnson, both of Alexandria, VA, and Avalon Elizabeth Dalesandro of Los Angeles, CA. She loved to travel to visit both her children and watch her grandchildren play basketball, swim and dance.
She moved to the Classic at Hillcrest Greens during the very first week they were open in 2015, and was proud to be one of their longest-staying residents. She thrived at the Classic, almost never missing the weekly bingo game, happy hour, yoga class and book club. Her family is grateful for the many friends, both residents and staff that she met at the Classic, as well as her larger community of friends in the Eau Claire area, most especially Mary Schoenknecht and Patty Huebner.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy; her two children, Brian and Lisa; her three grandchildren, Alex, Erin and Avalon; along with her daughter-in-law, Mary Louise (Huff) Johnson, and son-in-law, Anthony Dennis Dalesandro.
A Celebration of Life is currently planned for November 26, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Barb’s honor to the Trinity Library Fund where she serviced on the committee since 2000 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.