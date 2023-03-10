Barbara Knowlton
“Our beautiful, gentle Barbara has been called home to Christ Jesus.”
John 3:16, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, all who believe in him shall not perish, but have eternal life.”
Barbara Lynn (Johnson) Knowlton, age 73, was born on December 5, 1949, to Dorothy (MacDonald) and Duane Johnson in Eau Claire, WI. She passed away on March 4, 2023, in Lake Suzy, Florida, in the home she loved so dearly.
Barb was united in marriage to Tom Knowlton on October 2, 1974, and they spent over 48 years together in an incredible loving relationship that ended too soon.
Barb graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, WI, in 1968 with honors.
In 2019, Barb valiantly fought breast cancer, missing only 9 days of work during the entire course of treatment. In September of 2022, cancer returned and once again Barb fought hard to overcome it. She continued to organize every little detail to assure Tom and her beloved cats, Pixie and Luther, were well taken care of. Whatever Barb did in life was never about her, but always about others.
Barb and Tom lived in 14 different homes and each one was decorated beautifully in Barb’s own special style. One of these homes, The Willson House, was the very first Bed and Breakfast in Chippewa Falls, WI. After leaving that home they built a log home in Holcombe, WI, before eventually settling down in Florida in 2014.
One of their projects was the purchase of the “Cobblestone House,” otherwise known as the “ ‘Uecke Place,” on the south end of downtown Eau Claire in 1993. They renovated that home with the help of their son, Jamey, and it was placed on the National Register.
Barb’s love for books still shows in the decorating style and menu theme of The Grand Avenue Café in Eau Claire that Tom and Barb opened with their son, Gene, in 1994.
They also owned and operated Celebrity Video and Tan in Chippewa Falls, along with a coin machine vending route for many years and, until recently, owned American Mini Storage in Chippewa Falls.
Barb’s organizational skills were well known and she excelled at every job she had. She left Uniroyal in 1988, attended technical college, where she was head of the student senate and editor of the school’s newspaper. She then took director positions for the Chippewa Falls Main Street Association and The Chippewa County Red Cross. She also held her real estate license and worked as an office manager for Mike Benrud Real Estate. Barb was the first female invited to join the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
Her final job was at United Health Care where she spent 16 years, winning numerous awards, including The Service Hero Award twice. Her dedication and work ethic were very well known.
Barb’s love for her many cats was incredible and her tender care for all of them showed her sweet personality.
Her many other interests included snowmobiling, boating, bowling, motorcycles, handgun target shooting and of course, SHOES!
Most importantly, Barb loved her family. She is survived by her husband, Tom; sons, Jamison (Angela) and Gene (Deanna); grandchildren, Teagan (Austin) LeMay, Jalen (Luke) Lana, Grayson Knowlton, Alexis (Kenneth) Schuttermeir, Mitchell Schleusner, and her very special great-grandchildren, Ollie and Winnie LeMay and Tatum Schuttemier.
Other survivors include her sisters, Billie (Larry) Voss and Debbie (Bill) Nehring; brothers, Gary (Kathy) Johnson, Craig (Kari) Johnson and Tim (Tasha) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to send a special thank you to Tidewell Hospice and Steve Crew-Hawkins R.N. for their loving care of Barb during her illness.
Arrangements are being handled by Kays, Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Services for Barbara will be held at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, Florida on Saturday, March 25th, at 7:00 PM.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to share memories, expressions of sympathy and updates on service information.